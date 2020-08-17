Shane Nigam Starrer 'Veyil' Trailer Promises A Gripping Family Drama; Watch Video

Malayalam actor Shane Nigam's upcoming movie Veyil's trailer released online on Monday, August 17. The two-minute trailer introduces the central characters of the family drama. Sharing the trailer online, Joby George, the producer of the film, said, "Chingam one, Malayalam's new year... Praying that everyone will have another year of goodness. Along with this, there is a trailer link of the movie our Veyil." (sic) The film is directed by debutant Sarath Menon and produced by Joby George under his production banner.

Check out Veyil trailer:

Also Read | Shane Nigam's 'Veyil': Producer Joby George Announces Trailer Release Date; Details Here

Shane Nigam's Veyil trailer released

The two-minute trailer introduces the characters played by Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Merin Jose Pottackal, and Sree Rekha among others. While Shane Nigam plays the role of a college student, Merin Jose Pottackal and Sree Rekha essay the character of a college student and a working mother respectively. Veyil narrates the tale of a youngster, who leaves his house due to misunderstanding that erupts between his mother and him. Going by Veyil trailer, it is sure the movie will keep the audience at the edge of their seats.

Veyil also features actors like James Eliya, Saed Imran, Anandhu PM, among others in pivotal roles. The film is written and directed by debutant Sarath Menon. Meanwhile, the camera will be handled by Shaz Mohammed, and the editing will be done by Praveen Prabhakaran. The music for the Shane Nigam starrer will be composed by Pradeep Kumar.

Also Read | Was Shane Nigam's Hairstyle Or 'unprofessional' Conduct His Undoing? Actor Out Of 3 Films

Veyil release date

The Shane Nigam starrer's shooting was wrapped up a few days ago in Kochi. Producer Joby George updated the same on his social media by sharing a picture with the leading man of the film. The movie is presently in post-production and is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | 'Veyil' Maker Sarath Menon Spills Beans On Shane Nigam's Performance; Says 'he Is Happy'

Veyil was in the limelight after Shane Nigam refused to shoot for the movie. He complained that Sarath (director) forced him to work for 10-16 hours, and also criticised his direction. However, with the Association of Malayalam movie artists (AMMA) and other film bodies' intervention, Veyil went into production early this year.

Also Read | Ban On Malayalam Actor Shane Nigam Lifted, But On One Condition

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.