Vidya Balan Revisits 'Chakram' Days With Mohanlal, Says 'got Shelved After 1st Schedule'

Recently, Bollywood actor Vidya Balan took to her Instagram handle to revisit her Chakram days with actor Mohanlal, as she shared an unmissable BTS picture from the movie sets. With the picture shared, Vidya Balan revealed that the movie got shelved after the team completed the first schedule of the film. More so, the actor revealed that the picture was taken back in 2000 and joked that she is ‘not looking as bad as she thought’. Take a look at the picture shared by Vidya Balan:

Vidya's post with Mohanlal:

In the picture shared, Mohanlal and Vidya Balan can be seen flashing their smiles, as they pose for a happy picture. The picture features Vidya donning a simple maroon-coloured Salvaar Kurta, while Mohanlal stuns in a humble golden shirt. In conversation with Anupam Kher a few years ago, Vidya spoke about her struggles before making it big in the Hindi film industry.

The actor mentioned that she was considered as a ‘jinx’ in the South Indian film industry and had been removed from nearly 12 movies after Chakram got shelved. The actor made her debut in Bollywood with Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Parineeta. She went on to deliver hit movies like The Dirty Picture, Paa and Kahaani later in her career and her most recent film is Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer.

Vidya Balan-on the work front

Vidya was last seen in Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer that puts forth the story of the achievements and the ups and downs in the life of the late mathematician. The film also stars actors Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh playing prominent roles in the movie. The film streamed worldwide on July 31, 2020, on Prime Video.

Vidya was also seen in her first-ever short film, Natkhat, which narrates the story of a rural Indian woman, who endured domestic violence in her marriage. The actor will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Sherni. Helmed by Aastha Tiku, Sherni also stars Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Mukesh Prajapati in prominent roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2021.

(Image credits: Vidya Balan Instagram)

