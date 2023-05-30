MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Dhoni, Rivaba Jadeja Pose With Vignesh Shivan At IPL Final

Vignesh Shivan took to his social media handle to share a few selfies with Sakshi Dhoni, wife of MS Dhoni and also Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, and others after Chennai Super Kings won their fourth IPL trophy. The filmmaker flew from Paris to Ahmedabad to watch the final IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. He also shared a selfie whilst enjoying the fireworks at the stadium.

Sharing the series of pictures on his Instagram handle, Vignesh captioned the post, "CSK for life." In the first slide, he shared a selfie with Sakshi Dhoni and her daughter Ziva Dhoni, among others. MS Dhoni's wife was seen making a victory sign as CSK won the match. He also dropped a selfie with Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba, who was also seen making the victory sign. While Sakshi Dhoni was seen dressed in a floral dress, Rivaba was seen wearing an ethnic outfit. In the third picture, he was seen blowing a yellow whistle in front of the IPL sign, and in the last, he posted a picture of him with the fireworks in the backdrop. Check the photos below:

Vignesh Shivan clicks a selfie with Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni. (Pic source: @wikkiofficial/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan clicks a selfie with Rivaba Jadeja. (Pic source: @wikkiofficial/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan clicks a photo with a whistle in his mouth. (Pic source: @wikkiofficial/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan clicks a selfie with fireworks in the backdrop. (Pic source: @wikkiofficial/Instagram)

Vignesh Shivan shares the final moments of the IPL match

Vignesh Shivan also shared a clip of him with the other cricketers and their wives from the stadium as they watched the match. In the final moments of the match, the group was seen anticipating the win of CSK. As soon as Jadeja hit the last ball, Vignesh Shivan was seen jumping on his seat with excitement. Check the video below:

Vignesh Shivan's work front

Reportedly, Vignesh Shivan is gearing up for his next project with Pradeep Ranganathan, who is an actor and filmmaker. As per reports, the romantic comedy will be titled LIC. Recently, the filmmaker confirmed that he will not be working with Ajith Kumar on his next film. Vignesh recently visited Cannes Film Festival. He also shared couple of photos and glimpses of the festival in his Instagram stories and posts.