Vignesh Shivan Reviews Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon After Cannes Premiere

Vignesh Shivan recently attended the screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Cannes Film Festival. The director shared the review of the film on his Instagram handle on Monday (May 22). He called the Martin Scorsese directorial one of his best works and also heaped praise on the star cast of the film.

Sharing pictures of himself from the premiere event, Vignesh wrote, “I would rate #killersOfTheFlowerMoon as one of Marty’s @martinscorsese_ best works. Might be in the list of his #masterpieces too. The performances of @leonardodicaprio #robertdeniro & the entire cast of the film was spellbinding. Might run away with a lottaaa accolades at the academy too next year. Rooting for this one. A Long movie but the way it moves you and makes you feel is gonna be something really memorable. Triple Thumbs up for this one.”

Earlier, Vignesh shared a selfie with Spider-Man actor Toby Maguire from the same premiere event. They can be seen twinning in a black tuxedos. Sharing the photo, Vignesh wrote, "With Your friendly neighbourhood #SpiderMan at the world premiere of #killersoftheflowermoon."

Vignesh Sivan at Cannes

Vignesh Sivan arrived on the French Riviera on May 16 and since then he has been updating his Insta family by posting pictures and videos on his Instagram Stories. A day ago, he shared a video on his Instagram handle in which director Martin Scorsese could be seen giving a speech with Leonardo DiCaprio and other stars standing beside him. Expressing his happiness on attending the world premiere of Killers Of The Flower Moon, Vignesh wrote, "One of the best experiences at the world premiere of #KillersOfTheFlowerMoon. A Moving movie! To say the least ! A classical piece from the Great Scorsese and what performances by each and everyone in the movie ! Outstanding piece of Art & craft!"