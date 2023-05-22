Leonardo DiCaprio Lauds Martin Scorsese At Cannes 2023: What Marty Does So Incredibly...

Leonardo DiCaprio starrer movie Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. The movie received a thunderous response at the film festival, with the cast getting a standing ovation. At a press conference for the movie, the Titanic actor sang praises for his director Martin Scorsese.

Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 and the cast gathered for a press conference thereafter. A reporter asked the filmmaker, Matin Scorsese why he decided to give a twist to a straight cop drama that the movie was initially intended to be. To this, Martin explained that it was essential to tell the story like they did in the movie. He further added that it was natural for him to take a risk at his age.

Replying to the director’s comment, Leonardo DiCaprio asserted Martin Scorsese’s excellence as a filmmaker. On Martin Scorsese’s portrayal of evil characters, the actor quipped, “What Marty does so incredibly well is he's able to expose the humanity of even the most twisted, sinister characters you could ever imagine.”. He also answered the question by saying that taking the gamble was necessary to narrate the correct story of the past.

Killers of the Flower Moon gets a standing ovation

Killers of the Flower Moon got its world premiere on May 20 at Cannes Film Festival. Helmed by Martin Scorsese, the movie boasts a star-studded cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone. As soon as the movie was premiered at the film festival, it was received with a nine-minute standing ovation. The cast of the movie was seen visibly emotional by the response of the audience and a video of the same is doing rounds on the internet.

Killers of the Flower Moon received a 9-minute standing ovation at its #Cannes premiere 👏 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏pic.twitter.com/7n2XSUPbEK — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) May 20, 2023

About Cannes Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2023 is being held between May 16 to May 27. The 76th annual film festival honours excellence in cinema. Several celebrities from all walks of life will be attending the prestigious film festival. This year several Indian celebrities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Vijay Varma take over the Cannes red carpet.