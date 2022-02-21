Popular Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has directed Mahendra Singh Dhoni for a brief video for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. The director shared that the recent collaboration with the former Indian captain is something Vignesh always 'manifested', and was a dream come true moment for him. In a recent Instagram post, Vignesh wrote at length about his 'icon', and how he has followed MS Dhoni and imbibed his leadership skills in his filmmaking affairs.

He also shared an anecdote, revealing that his mother used to be in charge of the IPL cricket players' security, and how he used to ask his mother to get a glimpse of the cricketing legend. He also mentioned the time when his mother got the chance to meet Dhoni, however, he himself couldn't make it. With this recent collaboration, Vignesh Shivan shed light on how 'Manifestation, perseverance definitely works'.

Vignesh Shivan's post on directing MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings' video

Taking to his Instagram, Vignesh shared two pictures including a candid glimpse of him alongside Dhoni and another throwback still of his mother getting clicked with Dhoni. In the caption, he heaped praises on the cricketer and wrote, "I’ve followed him all my life … always been an ardent fan and a far away student ! There are times when I have handled situations during shooting … during failures … during success or many other situations .. I would jus imagine how Msd will react to such a situation… and I would do the same ! While working with a team of 100 members everyday ! You need leadership skills and I’ve always followed my Idol ! :)"

He continued, "Through an angel, certain Good things happened & eventually, whatever I manifested was happening behind me only to get me an opportunity to direct a small video for CSK with my Icon ! :))) I said “action” 36 times ! Like a little boy counting with his fingers …every time I said action & Thanked God and the universe for making me direct the video :) lucky me". In the end, he mentioned, "This humble man ! Was too sweeet ! Too down to earth and very endearing making every second around him count".

