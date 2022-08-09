Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and south diva Nayanthara's grand wedding was one of the most talked-about events of 2022. Their wedding was a star-studded affair with several notable faces from the entertainment industry in attendance to witness the much-loved pair's union. They tied the knot on June 9 and since then the artists have been sharing glimpses of their married life on social media.

While the fans are adoring their social media posts, Netflix announced the duo’s love story will be depicted on OTT in the form of a documentary. Days after the announcement, Netflix recently dropped the teaser of the documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale teaser out

Netflix recently ignited the curiosity of the fans by unveiling the teaser of the much-awaited documentary depicting the wedding ceremony of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan. The OTT giant took to the official Instagram handle and shared the teaser of the documentary that begins with a ravishing glimpse of Nayanthara in her vibrant red wedding outfit. The teaser later depicts the actor sitting on a chair and stating how much she believes in working and added how it was nice to know that there was so much love around. Vignesh Shiavn is then seen complimenting Nayanthara by saying “As a woman, I’m in love with her nature. Her character itself is very inspiring and she is very beautiful inside out.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, recently issued a statement to announce that they are set to feature Nayanthara’s journey that led to her fairytale wedding with Vignesh Shivan. Stating further, she mentioned how Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years and added that with their amazing creative team, they were waiting to see their members enjoy the duo’s love story on screen.

The statement read, "We are the home for unscripted content that is fresh and compelling, and has the power to connect with audiences in India and beyond. Nayanthara has been a true superstar with a career spanning nearly 20 years. With our amazing creative partners, director Gautam Vasudevan and Rowdy Pictures, we cannot wait for our members to finally get to see Nayanthara's journey that led to this fairytale wedding with Vignesh.”

(Image: @wikkiofficial/Instagram)