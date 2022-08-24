Vijay Deverakonda & 'Liger' Team Receive Shoutout From Chiranjeevi; 'It'll Be Relished'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to mark his maiden collaboration with celebrated director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur with his upcoming film Liger. The movie also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. While the film is inching closer to its release date, the team of the film is receiving best wishes from several dignitaries of the film industry. Recently, legendary actor Chiranjeevi Konidela showered his love on the film's team and sent his warm wishes.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Chiranjeevi Konidela shared a picture with Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Along with the photo, the actor penned a sweet note for Liger's team. He wrote, "It’s Liger Day Tomorrow! Wishing Dearest @purijagan @TheDeveraKonda @meramyakrishnan @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy & the Entire Team." The actor further wished the team his best and hoped for the film to become a "memorable success." He also quipped the film will be "relished" by the entire industry. He penned, "All The Very Best for a Memorable Success! It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!!"

It’s #Liger Day Tomorrow!



Wishing Dearest @purijagan @TheDeveraKonda @meramyakrishnan @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @ananyapandayy

& the Entire Team, All The Very Best for a Memorable Success!



It will be relished as much by the Industry as you all! Go for the Knockout Punch!! pic.twitter.com/XDsVLt4aT0 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 24, 2022

Vijay Deverakonda responded to Chiranjeevi's motivational words and thanked him. The Geetha Govindam star also hoped that Chiranjeevi liked the film and expressed his gratitude to him. He wrote, "Chiru sirrrr Our Sweetest Megastar - really hope you enjoy the film and we make you proud. Gratitude always for all that you have done.(sic)"

Chiru sirrrr ❤️



Our Sweetest Megastar - really hope you enjoy the film and we make you proud.



Gratitude always for all that you have done 🙏🥰 https://t.co/r35x8vxsz1 — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 24, 2022

Anushka Shetty sends love to Team Liger

Earlier, Bahubali star Anushka Shetty also wished her best to Liger's team. The actor shared a stunning poster of the film featuring Deverakonda and penned, "Jaggu dada charmeee.vijay..ananya Pandey .. wish u all and every single person team LIGER all the very very best .. looking forward .. (sic)." In his response, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he received a call from Shetty after the success of Arjun Reddy and hoped the same for Liger.

More about Liger

Liger is a sports drama that follows the story of an underdog fighter from Mumbai who makes it to the MMA championship. Apart from Deverakonda, the film also features Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and a cameo by boxing legend Mike Tyson. The film is slated to arrive in the theatres on August 25.

Image: Twitter/@KChiruTweets