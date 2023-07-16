Vijay Deverakonda Begins Filming For Mrunal Thakur Starrer VD13 After Wrapping Up Kushi

Vijay Deverakonda's 13th film, tentatively titled VD13, has begun its first filming schedule right after he wrapped up Kushi's shoot. The official announcement was made by the production house for the film. The announcement also affirmed a release date next year.

3 things you need to know

VD 13 is being directed by Parasuram.

The film marks Vijay Deverakonda's second professional collaboration with Parasuram. They have previously worked together in 2018 film Geetha Govindam.

VD13 marks Mrunal Thakur's second Telugu film, with the first being Sita Ramam.

VD13 commences filming



The official Twitter handle of production house Sri Venkateswara Creations announced on Sunday, July 16 that VD13 had officially commenced it's first filming schedule. The announcement was made along with a poster for the film. What's more, is that the announcement also carried a tentatoy date for when the film would see a theatrical release.



As per the announcement, VD13 is eyeing a Sakranthi 2024 release. The film is being presented as the "perfect entertainer". The tweet reads, " The shoot of our #VD13 #SVC54 kick started today! Promising you a perfect entertainer for Sankranthi 2024. @TheDeverakonda #MrunalThakur @ParasuramPetla #KUMohanan @GopiSundarOffl @SVC_official." In addition to this being Vijay Deverakonda's thirteenth outing to the cinemas, it is also Sri Venkateswara Creations' 54th film.

Mrunal Thakur is making headway in Telugu cinema



VD13 found it's leading lady not long back. News of Mrunal Thakur joining the cast was shared mid-June this year. VD13 marks Thakur's first collaboration with Deverakonda. The actresss has previously too worked in Telugu cinema, namely, the successful Sita Ramam which also starred Duluquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. This makes VD13 her second Telugu film. She is currently also shooting for Hi Nanna starring Nani which will make for her third Telugu film.