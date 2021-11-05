Vijay Deverakonda Drops 'work From Home' Snap During Promotions Of 'Pushpaka Vimanam'

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is multi-tasking this Diwali. The actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture featuring himself and his brother Anand Deverakonda.

In the snap, the brothers can be seen working from home during the festive season. They posed for the picture donning an ethnic outfit. Take a look -

Vijay Deverakonda works from home on Diwali

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Vijay Deverakonda shared a picture where he can be seen sporting a white-coloured ethnic wear, while his brother Anand Deverkonda wore a light pink-coloured kurta. In the snap, Anand can be seen showing something to his elder brother on his cellphone. Vijay can be seen flashing his big smile. As for the caption, Vijay wrote, "Work from home II Working on the promotions of #PushpakaVimanam! In Cinemas NOV 12."

As Anand Deverakonda's forthcoming highly-anticipated film, Pushapaka Vimanam is gearing up for a theatrical release on November 12, his brother Vijay, who is producing the flick has begun promotions with his brother. As he treated his fans with a special Diwali pic featuring both the brothers, Vijay also asked his fans and followers to send in a few questions about the film. He told them that he will answer them very soon.

Well, this is not the first time that the Liger star has treated fans with adorable family pictures. Earlier, he gave them a sneak peek into his Diwali celebrations and also conveyed his wishes to them. He captioned the post, "Happy Diwali my loves". Many fans and followers rushed to drop their lovely wishes and red hearts.

The filmmakers recently held a grand event for the trailer launch of the film. Many celebrities like Allu Arjun, Vijay Deverakonda among others had graced the stage together. Helmed by Damodar, the film is backed by Vijay's King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions. Furthermore, Vijay will also be seen in the much-awaited flick, Liger. He will be seen playing the role of an MMA fighter. Apart from Vijay, actor Ananya Panday, who will be seen essaying a key role in the film, is all set to make her debut as a pan-India star.

Image: Instagram/@thedeverakonda