Vijay Deverakonda Expresses Desire To Work With Two Popular Bollywood Divas

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter. In the recent past, Ananya Panday shared pictures of the duo working on their new project. Recently, in an interview, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his choices regarding which female Bollywood actors he would like to work with.

In a recent conversation with a news organisation, Vijay Deverakonda said that he is eager to work with Kiara Advani and Janhvi Kapoor. However, he would work with anybody as long as she is a good actor and fits the role, the actor added. Vijay also mentioned that he is open to working with any female actor from any industry. There are no particulars regarding the same.

Talking about romance and love, Vijay Deverakonda said that when he looks at a girl, he should feel a sense of attraction. He mentioned that talented people seem extremely attractive to him. He wouldn’t like to woo any of his co-stars, instead, being in love would depend on the person and also where he meets her. The actor revealed that for him, it’s more about friendship and the idea of his perfect date would be being with the right person who he would really like a lot.

Interestingly, Kiara Advani starred in the Hindi adaptation of Vijay Deverakonda's movie Arjun Reddy. She has also worked in the Telugu cinema. Advani also starred in Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor was questioned about who she would like to be if she wakes up as a male actor, in a chat show. The actor excitingly took Vijay Deverakonda’s name and also praised him for his acting.

