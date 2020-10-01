Ravi Kishan Gets Y+ Security After Threats Against Life Post Speaking On Bollywood & Drugs

BJP MP Ravi Kishan expressed gratitude to UP CM Yogi Adityanath as he received Y-plus category security following threats to life made to his family after he spoke out about the Bollywood-drug nexus links.

The BJP MP has been vociferously opining about the widespread use of drugs in the film industry and has faced backlash from Bollywood celebrities as well, including fellow Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan.

Taking to Twitter, Ravi Kishan thanked the UP CM for providing security for his 'family & the people of his constituency' and said that his voice would continue to echo people's thoughts.

Ravi Kishan thanks UP CM after getting Y+security

'Respected Maharaj ji, with my security in mind the Y+ category protection you have activated for me, my family and the people of my Lok Sabha constituency has made us indebted to you and we thank you for it. My voice will continue to resonate in the House.'

Ravi Kishan gets threats after speaking about Bollywood-drug nexus links

The actor has allegedly been ousted by filmmakers from their projects for his comments on the film industry

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the Gorakhpur MP said that he is unfazed by the threats on his life and that he will give appropriate responses to his critics at the right time. Ravi Kishan spoke about his 'cancelled' projects and revealed, "the dates were finalized but suddenly I have been informed that the films won't be produced. I haven't probed into the exact reason for this but it is weird that I have lost two projects in a day. One was a web series and another was a film project.".

He asserted that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the country's welfare stating that he has raised his voice for the betterment of the country's youth and the future of the film industry in India. Ravi Kishan added that he didn't think about his own life while talking about the country's future in the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Further, he claimed that he would take 2-5 bullets for the country's future, if a threatening situation should arise.

Ravi Kishan speaks about Bollywood and drugs in Parliament

BJP MP from Gorakhpur Ravi Kishan raised the issue of 'drug addiction' in Bollywood and praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which has launched a massive crackdown on a drug racket linked to the film industry.

"I want to bring an important issue to the notice of all the MPs. The problem of drug trafficking/addiction is on a rise in our country and a conspiracy is being hatched to destroy the country's youth. Our neighbouring countries are contributing as the smuggling of drugs from Pakistan and China is done every year via Punjab and Nepal," Ravi Kishan said.

"Drug addiction is in the film industry too. Several people have been apprehended and the NCB is doing very good work. I urge the central government to take strict action, apprehend the culprits soon, give them befitting punishment and bring an end to conspiracy of neighbouring countries," the BJP MP stated.

