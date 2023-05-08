Vijay Deverakonda Serves Fans Handmade Ice-cream As He Kicks Off Pre-birthday Celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda will be turning 34 tomorrow. Ahead of his birthday, the actor spent the day making and serving ice-cream to his fans. Pictures of Vijay celebrating his birthday with fans also surfaced online and quickly went viral.

In the shared images, the Liger star could be seen dressed in a black-and-white tie-dye T-shirt and white trousers. Fans flooded the comments section with wishes as they arrived to celebrate his birthday and get a sight of him. The Kushi star even posed with some fans for selfies after offering them his handmade ice cream. See the photos here.

#VijayDeverakonda Distributing Ice Cream to Fans on the Eve of his Birthday at Creamstone, Kondapur in Hyderabad.



On Occasion of Our Rowdy Boy The Vijay Deverakonda B-day "Devarakonda Birthday Trucks" will go across 8 Cities in India distributing ice creams pic.twitter.com/fr7dnMLsHK — Vijay Deverakonda🌟 (@TheVDKFC) May 8, 2023

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming release

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers of the movie recently gave a glimpse of the first song from the film. It opened with Vijay standing atop a cliff with open arms.

In the next scene, he could be seen grooving to Hesham Abdul Wahab's music in a casual outfit with a bright smile on his face. Soon after, the camera panned towards Samantha who was seen offering prayers. After a while, Vijay could also be seen glancing at the actress while sitting next to her. The teaser ended with the title of the movie flashing on the screen.

More about Kushi

Kushi is an upcoming Telugu-language film helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 1, 2023. The star cast of the film also includes Jayaram, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Srikanth Iyengar, and more. The plot of the film revolves around an army officer who falls in love with a Kashmiri girl.