Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Spotted On Lunch Date Together Amid Break-up Rumours

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been in news for their rumoured relationship. In the recent past, there were reports of the couple calling it quits. However, in a new video, Vijay and Rashmika can be seen having lunch together.

3 things you need to know

Vijay and Rashmika worked together in films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.

Their dating rumour started around the same time in 2019.

The couple has never confirmed nor denied their relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna snapped at restaurant

In a viral video, Vijay and Rashmika can be seen sitting together at a restaurant in Banjara Hills. According to the witnesses, the two were joined by their friends and family making it an intimate affair. While the Liger actor was seen in a purple T-shirt, Rashmika was cool and casual in a white Tee.

The video came months after a report of the two stars breaking up went viral on social media. The break-up rumours gathered pace after the Arjun Reddy star didn't wish Rashmika on her birthday. The Pushpa actress celebrated her 27th birthday on April 5. Unlike every year, this time Vijay didn't wish his Dear Comrade co-star on social media. However, the rumours seem to be put to rest after the recent video.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna relationship timeline

The dating rumours of Rashmika and Vijay began after they starred in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their several outings together also added fuel to the rumours. Reportedly, they went to the Maldives to celebrate New Year and spend some time together.

(Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are allegedly dating since 2019 | Image: Instagram)

They both shared their separate photos on their respective Instagram handles and fans were quick to speculate that Rashmika and Vijay were ringing in the New Year together. The actors have neither confirmed nor denied their dating or breakup rumours.