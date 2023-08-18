Vijay Deverakonda-Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi Passes CBFC Scrutiny, Gets U Certificate

Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will be debuting in theatres on September 1. Ahead of its release, the film was reviewed by the Central Board of Certification. After going through the censor procedures Kushi got a U certificate.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana.

This film will mark the second collaboration between Vijay and Samantha after Mahanati (2018).

Kushi: Child-friendly theatrical release

Kushi has finally gone through the censorship procedures and received a U certificate. The film is the second Vijay Deverakonda movie to receive a PG-13 U certificate from the censor board after the 2016 movie Pelli Choopulu.

The U certification indicates that a movie is suitable for family viewing and unrestricted public viewing. Mild violence may also be included in these movies, although it won't last for very long. Additionally, it could have very light sexual scenes (devoid of any indications of nudity or explicit sexual behaviour).

(Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are playing the role of a married couple in Kushi | Image: Youtube)

What is the reason behind Kushi’s release delay?

While the makers wanted to release Kushi in December of 2022, Samantha revealed she has a rare auto-immune ailment called myositis in October last year, which caused the shoot to halt after the first schedule of the movie. Kushi's shoot was put on hold as she received treatment for her illness. The actress came back to film in March, and the crew gave her a warm welcome on the sets.

Kushi will give reference to the Tamil movie of the same name starring Vijay and Jyotika that was released back in 2000. The movie has been scheduled to release on September 1, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.