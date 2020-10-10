Vijay Deverakonda Says, 'Dictatorship Is The Right Way'; Gets Slammed By Celebs & Netizens

'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda is getting slammed by Netizens and has triggered a serious debate on Twitter for his views on politics and voting. In a deleted clip of an interview Vijay gave to a film critic, the actor said, 'I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote.'

Endorsing dictatorship, Vijay said, "I don't even think everyone should be allowed to vote because they don't know who they're voting for and why they're voting. I would like to be a dictator if at all. I think that's the way to go. That's the way you can make change. ‘Just shut up...I’m having good intentions’. You don't know what's good for you maybe, but just stick to this and 5-10 years down the line, it's going to pay off. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy."

He also further argued and told Film Companion, "Why we're having money and cheap liquor swing a vote, is ridiculous. I'm not saying that rich people should vote. I don't even think rich people should vote. I think the middle class, who have the most at stake, people who are educated and won't get swung by little money should vote."

Celebrities like Gulshan Deviah, Avinash Tiwary took a sarcastic jibe at his views. One user wrote, "You don’t want people to vote coz they get swayed by money? Remember why they’re in such a poor place? If you really wanna change d society: uplift the vulnerable, provide them basic amenities; especially education. Build a nation, not by signing away our rights @TheDeverakonda. Funny, I honestly thought you are an intelligent/intellectual actor." [sic]

Questioning Democracy with the rationality offered by Socrates is worth giving your energies to but finding the solution as Dictatorship is just Laziness and Convenience...i hope Mr. Deverakonda is not really falling for it nd willing to dig deeper. https://t.co/NKT569rF3c — Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiw85) October 10, 2020

I suggest a haircut to release some pressure on the khopdi 🙄 https://t.co/iohmBPfnjd — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) October 10, 2020

Why am I not surprised with his views? He is the actor who endorsed a film like #ArjunReddy and glorified toxic masculinity #vijaydeverakonda get your priorities in place https://t.co/9QhamXWjrk — Debarati Paul (@Debarati2107) October 10, 2020

Did he just say that he prefers Dictatorship more than democracy and not everyone should be allowed to vote?



Deverakonda is a classic example of how apolitical folks slowly move towards RW Authoritarianism in the end. pic.twitter.com/JsNmZ0f1GS — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) October 9, 2020

