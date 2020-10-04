Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda Began Writing Stories When He Was In 4th Standard?

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular contemporary South Indian actors. After a brief role in the movie Life is Beautiful, the actor rose to fame with his performance in the film Yevade Subramanyam. He has been a part of several hits like Pelli Choopulu, Dwaraka, Arjun Reddy, and many more. In an interview that he did a few years back, the actor had revealed some interesting facts about his interests in acting. Here is what you need to know about the actor.

ALSO READ: When Vijay Deverakonda Worked With Debutant Directors, Check Full List

Unknown facts about Vijay Deverakonda

In an interview with Telugufilmnagar in the year 2016, the actor said that he is more of a 'creative personality'. He tries to push his standards up with every movie. He stated that he began writing stories when he was in 4th standard during his schooling days. With time, he suppressed a few of his ambitions. He even directed a short film named Madam Meerena in just five hours. The short film was one of the self-taken assignments to check his competitive levels in the market. Talking about his future regarding writing and direction, the actor said that he does not have any plans because he is quite happy with his growth as a successful hero.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Yami Gautam And Vijay Deverakonda Made Their Tollywood Debut Together?

Vijay Deverakonda’s movies

Vijay Deverakonda made his debut as a lead actor in the 2016-released film Pelli Choopulu. The coming-of-age film was applauded by the fans and critics and even garnered commercial success at the box-office. However, his breakthrough came the very next year when he played the role of Arjun Reddy. Arjun Reddy’s bold romantic theme and Vijay Deverakonda’s stellar performance in the film were widely appreciated by his fans.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the film named World Famous Lover which was released on February 14, 2020. The film also featured Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in prominent roles. Currently, the actor has two movies in his kitty at various stages of production, which includes VD 12 and an untitled film.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Yami Gautam And Vijay Deverakonda Made Their Tollywood Debut Together?

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates Mumma’s Birthday; Promises To Keep Her ‘happy Forever’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.