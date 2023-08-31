Vijay Deverakonda Shares How Mahesh Babu's Pokkiri Inspired Him To Be An Actor

In a recent media interaction, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about the biggest influences in his life that veered him towards the world of cinema. The Arjun Reddy actor talked about the subject during a live Q&A session with his fans while promoting his upcoming film Kushi.

3 things you need to know

Kushi is filmmaker Shiva Nirvana’s fourth directorial venture.

Kushi makers released the film's trailer on August 9.

Vijay Deverakonda was reportedly paid Rs 23 crore for the film.

Pokkiri was pure heroism: Vijay Deverakonda

Recalling the first movie experience that left an impact on him and inspired him to become an actor, Vijay Deverakonda named the 2006 Mahesh Babu starrer Pokkiri. The actor recalled going to the theatres and watching the film as a teenager.

Elaborating on the intro scene of Mahesh Babu that left him in awe, the Liger actor said added, “The whole theatre was going berserk at that moment where Mahesh Babu runs against a backdrop of chili leaves dramatically flying in the air - it was a surreal feeling. I remember thinking, ‘f#%@, I want to be an actor. This is it, this is heroism.’”

Vijay also talked about his desire to recreate that scene in one of his films. He added, “I keep asking my directors to put that kind of shot for me, somewhere in my movies. I want to give a tribute to that one shot that first inspired me to become an actor.”

Besides Pokkiri, Vijay also remembered Hollywood film Gladiator being a huge influence on him. He added, “I remember coming back for summer holidays. I remember getting a CD and watching Gladiator - I didn't know any of the actors. I was blown, I fell in love with Cinema. It was my first big moment for me.”

Kushi marks 2nd collab between Vijay, Samantha

In the concluding segment, Vijay addressed his fans and said, “I would like to thank you all for the crazy bookings that are happening in Hyderabad, Nizam, Vizag. He concluded by saying, I guarantee you joy. From our side, we have done everything and we can’t wait for you to watch it.”

Kushi marks the second collaboration between the lead pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two actors had earlier worked together in Mahanati (2018). Kushi, directed by Shiva Nirvana, releases on September 1.