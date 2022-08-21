Vijay Deverakonda Spills Beans About 'Kushi'; Reveals Why It Is Not A Pan-India Film

Actor Vijay Deverakonda, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger, has several movies lined up in his kitty. After the sports drama, the actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in romantic comedy Kushi.

While the movie is being made in Telugu, its dubbed version will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. As the makers of the movie are not planning to release it in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about the same and spilt some beans.

Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about his upcoming romantic comedy during a chat with Pinkvilla. During the interview, Deverakonda was asked to bifurcate between the two terms pan-India and bilingual for his next film Kushi. In his answer, the actor talked about the movie's plot and revealed that he will play the role of a young man who lives in Kashmir and does not know Hindi.

He quipped that the film will not work if dubbed in Hindi. The actor added that the movie will not be released in Hindi for technical reasons and can work in any language but Hindi.

Vijay Deverakonda said, "It's related to the script. Kushi, the first half is entirely happening in Kashmir and a lot of it comes from me not knowing Hindi and being in Kashmir and stuff so it doesn't work if I put it here. Because if I release it in Hindi, I need to be a Hindi guy. So that whole space of the first half doesn't work so it's a technical reason."

"For that technical reason, we decided to keep it only to South states. It will work in any language that's not Hindi," the Geetha Govindam star added.

More about Kushi

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. The movie will also feature Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Lakshmi, Murali Sharma, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and Saranya. The movie will release on December 23, 2022, in four languages - Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Liger. The movie will follow the life of an underdog fighter from Mumbai, who scripts history as he competes in the MMA championship. The movie will also see Ananya Panday as the leading lady. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the movie is set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl