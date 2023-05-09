Vijay Deverakonda Starrer VD12 Poster Released On His Birthday

Vijay Deverakonda turned 34 today. As the actor celebrated the occasion with his close friends and family members, fans of the actor also had a reason to rejoice. VD12, Vijay Deverakonda's next release after Kushi, had an official poster release on his birthday. VD12 is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame.

VD12 makers release poster

The producers of the yet-to-be titled film, Sithara Entertainments, took to their social media handles to unveil the official poster of the film. The poster simply featured VD12 in a cloudy brown font with main line credits given for the film. The poster also featured a line which read, "I don't know where I belong to tell you who I betrayed - anonymous spy." The special poster also wished Vijay a 'Happy Birthday' as it featured a cryptic hand-shaded image of the actors face, cut-off right below the eyes as the upper border on the image. The accompanying caption for the intriguing poster read, "A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded! Wishing our Rowdy, THE #VijayDeverakonda, a very Happy Birthday from team #VD12."

A tale of every spy can end up being a conspiracy theory. But their truth can never be disregarded!🎖🔥



More about VD12

VD12, yet to have an official title, is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda as a spy on the brink of either betraying another or being betrayed himself. Vijay stars opposite Sreelala in this film produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya. The team recently celebrated the film's commencement with a puja ceremony. VD12 will officially start filming next month.

Vijay Deverakonda's movies



Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in his Bollywood debut, Liger, a Puri Jagannadh film, opposite, Ananya Panday. The film notably also starred Mike Tyson in a cameo role. Vijay will next be seen in romantic film Kushi, opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He will begin shooting for his next film, VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, opposite Sreelala.