Vijay Deverakonda Replaced THIS Actor In Kranthi Madhav's 'World Famous Lover’?

Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover hit the big screens on February 14. Director Kranthi Madhav recently revealed that Vijay Deverakonda was not his first choice. Reportedly, Sai Dharam Tej was the director’s first choice as lead actor for World Famous Lover.

Sai Dharam Tej was the first choice of World Famous Lover’s makers?

During the World Famous Lover's promotional event, the director, Kranthi Madhav had revealed that Vijay Deverakonda was not the first choice for the film. According to a leading news portal, it was speculated that Sai Dharam Tej was the director’s first choice as lead actor for the film. However, the actor did not show any interest, as per the report.

Later, the makers proposed Sharwanand for the role. But Sharwanand's busy schedule of shooting Jaanu led to him turning down the offer. Sharwanand and the director Kranthi Madhav had earlier worked for Malli Malli Rani Roju. In the end, World Famous Lover eventually went to Vijay Deverakonda.

About World Famous Lover:

World Famous Lover is a Telugu romantic drama starring a huge cast ensemble. Written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, the romantic drama flick narrates the love story of Seenayya (Vijay Deverakonda), who experiences love in four different stages of his life. Along with Vijay Deverakonda, World Famous Lover stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa, and Izabella Leite.

This romantic film failed to leave a mark at the box-office and did not impress the critics as well. The film was criticised by the critics and audience. They made remarks on the plot and storyline having similarities to Arjun Reddy. Reportedly, Vijay Deverkonda's character was also panned for setting a bad example and not giving proper justification to the movie’s title. However, Kranthi Madhav’s direction and Vijay and Aishwarya's performances were praised.

What's Next For Vijay Deverakonda?

On the professional front, Vijay has completed the first schedule of his film Fighter. The Southern superstar will be seen with SOTY 2 actor Ananya Panday in this film. Fighter is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The next schedule of Fighter will start after the lockdown ends. The Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda starrer film will be presented by filmmaker Karan Johar.

