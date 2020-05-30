Radhika Madan Travels To Delhi Via Air; Says There Was ‘zero Physical Contact' Involved

Recently, Radhika Madan flew to New Delhi from Mumbai after the air travel restrictions were relaxed by the Centre. The actor described her travel experience ‘a scene out of an apocalyptic film’, there was ‘zero physical contact’ involved. Speaking about the same to a leading news daily, Radhika Madan revealed that the airport officials did the temperature checks and checked her IDs and boarding passes through a glass shield.

Adding to the same, Radhika Madan remarked that glass barriers were set at baggage counters too. The actor revealed that she was boarded and de-boarded sequentially, twice. Radhika Madan also revealed that she avoided using the washrooms, as she was cautious about the same.

Recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself, which features the actor showing a victory sign as she dons a face mask, forehead-to-chin glass shield and a pair of re-washable gloves. With the picture shared, Radhika wrote: “Mai aa Rahi hu Maa...#homebound #travelsafe #airportlook”. Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Radhika's last outing

Radhika was last seen in Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is the spin-off to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar and Deepak Dobriyal in the lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

Coronavirus in India

With more than 1,74,000 positive Coronavirus cases, India remains a COVID-19 hotbed in Asia, followed by China. Mumbai city of Maharashtra remains the worst-affected region in the country with more than 36,900 cases, followed by Ahmedabad and Delhi, which have reported nearly 11,500 and 17,800 cases respectively.

As per the fresh reports presented by the news publications, more than 4,900 people have died due to COVID-19 in the country. Recently, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued six-pointers guidelines on May 16, 2020, regarding the resumption of domestic flight operations in the country. The guidelines laid down the rules one needs to follow while choosing to travel by air.

With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on #AarogyaSetuApp. #AAICares pic.twitter.com/N6ooZIoOsc — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) May 15, 2020

