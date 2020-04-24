Vijay Sethupathi To Produce Debut Tamil Movie Of Thalapathy Vijay's Son?

Vijay Sethupathi seems to be impressed by his upcoming movie Uppena's script, the reason for which, the actor has reportedly acquired the Tamil remake rights of the film. According to reports, the Tamil-version of the film may star Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay in the lead. Meanwhile, the Telugu movie will mark the debut of Chiranjeevi’s nephew Panja Vaisshnav Tej. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of an antagonist in the film, which is reported to be based on the Nalgonda honour killing. The Buchi Babu Sana directorial was slated for an April release, however, due to coronavirus lockdown, the movie has been pushed to a later date.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is currently learning filmmaking from a popular university in Canada. There were reports that Sanjay was stranded in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, nothing has been reported about Jason Sanjay's current situation. Earlier, it was reported that Sanjay will be debuting with an A. R. Murugadoss directorial. However, with the recent reports, it is sure that Vijay Sethupathi is keen on launching Jason Sanjay in Kollywood.

On the other hand, Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be seen together in Master. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will have the two actors pitted against each other. According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay plays the role of a college professor in the upcoming movie, meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of a local gangster.

Shot in Chennai, the movie is reported to release on Thalapathy Vijay's birthday. The upcomer also features Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. The forthcoming movie is bankrolled by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Film Creators. The first look posters of the movie were released a few weeks ago, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

