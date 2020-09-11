Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ka Pae Ranasingham' To Release In Five Indian Languages

Vijay Sethupathi recently shared an exciting piece of news with his fans, as the actor revealed that his upcoming film, Ka Pae Ranasingam is all set to become India’s first-ever multi-language pay per view film. Confirming the same on his Twitter handle, Vijay Sethupathi announced that Ka Pae Ranasingam will release in five Indian languages and will be subtitled over 10 international languages. More so, Vijay Sethupathi revealed that the movie will stream over 150 countries. Take a look at Vijay Sethupathi’s tweet:

Also Read | India, US, Brazil, Mexico Account For Nearly 51% Of World's Total 9 Lakh COVID-19 Deaths

It's official!

Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial ðŸŽ¥ðŸ“ºðŸ¿ Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE! #KaPaeRanasingamOnZee @kjr_studios pic.twitter.com/7YxQzt6odA — VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) September 11, 2020

As per a report published in The Mint, Vijay Sethupathi’s Ka Pae Ranasingam will be made available on both television and digital platforms. The report further adds that the entertainment giant has partnered with various distribution players such as Dish D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV in the Indian market. The announcement comes at a time when most of the Indian films are being released on OTT platforms due to the closure of theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Also Read | SHOCKING: Uddhav's Cops Trying To Forcibly Interrogate Jailed Republic Reporter Anuj

All about Vijay’s Ka Pae Ranasingam

The movie stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Vijay Sethupathi and Yogi Babu in the leading roles. Ka Pae Ranasingham is directed by Virumandi with Ghibran as a musician. The movie also stars Yogi Babu in a prominent role.

Also Read | India, US, Brazil, Mexico Account For Nearly 51% Of World's Total 9 Lakh COVID-19 Deaths

Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

Vijay won accolades for his performance in Super Deluxe. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Prabhu in the leading roles, Super Deluxe follows the story of an unfaithful newly-wed wife, an estranged father, a priest and an angry son, who find themselves in the most unexpected predicaments, each poised to experience their destiny. Super Deluxe features Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor plays a transgender character in the film.

The actor was also lauded for his work in 96. Starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in the leading roles, 96 narrates the story of two high school sweethearts, who meet at a reunion after 22 years and reminisce about their past over the course of an evening. Helmed by C. Prem Kumar, 96 is listed among Vijay’s best performances till date, as the movie tugs the heartstrings of the audience even today.

Also Read | SHOCKING: Uddhav's Cops Trying To Forcibly Interrogate Jailed Republic Reporter Anuj

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from T-Series Tamil channel)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.