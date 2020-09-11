India, US, Brazil, Mexico Account For Nearly 51% Of World's Total 9 Lakh COVID-19 Deaths

India, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico have accounted for 51% of the world's total deaths from coronavirus, the Johns Hopkins University tracker revealed on Thursday. As of date, 9,09,479 people have succumbed due to COVID-19, of which the US has reported the highest 1,91,766 deaths followed by Brazil at 1,29,522, India at 76,271 and Mexico at 69,649. The total number of Coronavirus cases globally rose to nearly 2.81 crores, the data showed.

COVID-19 tally in India

India coronavirus tally has crossed the 45 lakh mark after a spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health informed on Friday. The current tally stands at 45,62,415 including 9,43,480 active cases. In addition, 35,42,664 people have been cured, discharged and migrated. The death toll stands at 76,271.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that a total of 5,40,97,975 samples have been tested up to September 10. The Ministry of Health on Friday informed that the number of recoveries in the country has seen an unprecedented surge. In the last 29 days, there has been more than a 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged.

A total of 5,40,97,975 samples tested up to 10th September 2020. Of these, 11,63,542 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) pic.twitter.com/1Rv75ir30X — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

There has been an unprecedented surge in #COVID19 recoveries in India. There is more than 100% increase in patients recovered and discharged in the past 29 days: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/SiNwykQdTp — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

(Image credits: John Hopkins University, AP)