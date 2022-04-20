Vijay's Father SA Chandrasekhar Unimpressed With 'Beast'; Slams Director Nelson Dilipkumar

Veteran Tamil actor Vijay’s latest release, Beast, has received mixed reviews ever since its box office debut with audiences panning the film for its poor screenplay. The film has been receiving strong competition at the box office with RRR and Yash’s KGF 2 mounting great success at the box office. Now, after the film struggled to make good business following a strong opening, it was critically reviewed by Vijay’s father and celebrated filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar.

During his recent conversation with Thanthi TV, the filmmaker expressed his disappointment over the film lacking a good screenplay. Apart from this, Chandrasekhar also slammed director Nelson Dilipkumar for failing to write a strong screenplay, and just believing solely in Vijay’s stardom.

Vijay's father unhappy with 'Beast'

Sharing his major takeaways from the film, the veteran director revealed that he enjoyed the Arabic Kuthu like how a die-hard fan would; however, he was disheartened to see how the makers believed that film would survive solely by relying on Vijay’s stardom. He further shared that young filmmakers deliver an excellent first film in terms of content, technology, and making, adding that they also somehow achieve good results with the second film.

However, he added that when the filmmakers begin to receive the projects of big superstars, the young filmmakers begin to think, ‘now that we have dates of these heroes, we can make movies whichever way we want.’ The filmmaker claimed how his son’s stardom was taken for granted by the filmmaker and the team believed that Vijay’s stardom would be enough to garner footfalls in theatres hence they neglected the screenplay aspect of the film.

Following his views on the movie, Chandrasekhar accused director Nelson Dilipkumar of failing to do his homework on the subject of cross-border terrorism, which forms the core narrative of the latest release. For the unversed, Vijay starrer revolves around Vijay's Veera Raghavan, a former RAW agent, and his efforts to fight against the terrorists attacking a mall and taking visitors as hostages.

He opined that the beauty of the film depends upon the screenplay and it can not be handled lightly with a heavy subject like Beast. Towards the end of his conversation, SA Chandrasekhar also mentioned that the director could have done his homework well and should have understood what it means to be a RAW agent.