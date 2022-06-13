'Vikram': Actor McKenzie Westmore Congratulates Kamal Haasan On Film's Success; 'So Proud'

Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Vikram, which has minted over ₹300 crores worldwide in its 10-day run at the box office. While Haasan has been receiving wishes from notable Indian celebrities, American actor McKenzie Westmore also said she's 'proud' of her close friend in a congratulatory message.

Dropping a throwback picture alongside Haasan, McKenzie hailed him for the film's 'roaring success'. Kamal quickly responded to the gesture and stated that he hopes to meet the Westmore family soon. For the uninitiated, Kamal Haasan has worked as an assistant to Academy Award-winning make-up artist, Michael Westmore, and has since developed a close bond with his daughter McKenzie and other family members.

Actor McKenzie Westmore congratulates Kamal Haasan on Vikram's success

Taking to her Twitter handle, McKenzie dropped two pictures, one of which was of her shedding smile alongside Haasan. In the caption, she stated, "So proud! @ikamalhaasan #VikramRoaringSuccess as it should be! #VikramInAction from the Westmore’s with love!". Promptly responding to her, Haasan wrote, "Thank you@mckenziewestmor Hope to meet you all soon." Take a look.

Thank you @mckenziewestmor Hope to meet you all soon. https://t.co/eNzeclzGOu — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 12, 2022

Mamta Kulkarni has been constantly showering love and support on Haasan and in an earlier tweet, celebrated the film's Box Office success. Reacting to Vikram's impressive figures at the box office, she wrote, "So happy!! @ikamalhaasan deserves all the success!! #Vikram #VikramRoaringSuccess."

When McKenzie and Kamal's pictures first surfaced on the internet, netizens were beaming with curiosity to know about their connection. Explaining the same, she mentioned in 2020, "Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here ya go :) my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal."

Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here ya go :) my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BxN40imqCx — McKenzie Westmore (@mckenziewestmor) May 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Haasan's Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, while Suriya is seen in a special appearance. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it sees Kamal take on the role of a former agent Vikram, who ventures out to avenge the death of his son, a member of the narcotics bureau.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MCKENZIEWESTMOR)