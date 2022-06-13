Last Updated:

'Vikram': Actor McKenzie Westmore Congratulates Kamal Haasan On Film's Success; 'So Proud'

American actor McKenzie Westmore said she's 'proud' of her close friend Kamal Haasan as she congratulated him on the success of 'Vikram'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
McKenzie Westmore, Kamal Haasan

IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MCKENZIEWESTMOR


Kamal Haasan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Vikram, which has minted over ₹300 crores worldwide in its 10-day run at the box office. While Haasan has been receiving wishes from notable Indian celebrities, American actor McKenzie Westmore also said she's 'proud' of her close friend in a congratulatory message. 

Dropping a throwback picture alongside Haasan, McKenzie hailed him for the film's 'roaring success'. Kamal quickly responded to the gesture and stated that he hopes to meet the Westmore family soon. For the uninitiated, Kamal Haasan has worked as an assistant to Academy Award-winning make-up artist, Michael Westmore, and has since developed a close bond with his daughter McKenzie and other family members. 

Actor McKenzie Westmore congratulates Kamal Haasan on Vikram's success

Taking to her Twitter handle, McKenzie dropped two pictures, one of which was of her shedding smile alongside Haasan. In the caption, she stated, "So proud! @ikamalhaasan #VikramRoaringSuccess as it should be! #VikramInAction from the Westmore’s with love!". Promptly responding to her, Haasan wrote, "Thank you@mckenziewestmor Hope to meet you all soon." Take a look. 

READ | Puducherry: Cinema hall catches fire during the screening of Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram'

Mamta Kulkarni has been constantly showering love and support on Haasan and in an earlier tweet, celebrated the film's Box Office success. Reacting to Vikram's impressive figures at the box office, she wrote, "So happy!! @ikamalhaasan deserves all the success!! #Vikram #VikramRoaringSuccess."

READ | 'Vikram' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kamal Haasan-starrer eyeing Rs 150 cr in India

When McKenzie and Kamal's pictures first surfaced on the internet, netizens were beaming with curiosity to know about their connection. Explaining the same, she mentioned in 2020, "Many have asked if I know @ikamalhaasan well here ya go :) my dad used to create his makeups when I was a little girl. We keep in touch but the last I saw Kamal was a few years back. The 2nd photo is me and my dad in beautiful clothing given to us as a gift from Kamal."

READ | Kamal Haasan to contest Tamil Nadu Assembly elections; 'No break from politics or MNM'

Meanwhile, Haasan's Vikram also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles, while Suriya is seen in a special appearance. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it sees Kamal take on the role of a former agent Vikram, who ventures out to avenge the death of his son, a member of the narcotics bureau.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @MCKENZIEWESTMOR)

READ | ‘Major’ vs ‘Vikram’ Box Office Collection, Day 7: Kamal Haasan-starrer still holds strong
READ | 'Vikram' success bash: Chiranjeevi hosts dinner for Kamal Haasan, Lokesh Kanagaraj & more
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND