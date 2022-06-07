‘Vikram’ Box Office Collection Day 4: Kamal Haasan-starrer Crosses Coveted Rs 100Cr Mark

Kamal Haasan's return to mainstream cinema with Vikram has left a massive impact among moviegoers. As the film took off to a great start, it has been garnering positive reviews from the audience on the third day of its release. As the film opened to a smashing start by earmarking approximately Rs. 34 crores net on the first day for all languages, have a look at how the film has been performing on the fourth day of its release.

Vikram Box Office Collection Day 4

As per the early estimates by Sacnilk, the action-thriller film is expected to garner Rs 14.50 Crores on the fourth day of its release. With Kerala grossing Rs 2.50 Cr, Andhra Pradesh/Telangana Rs 2 Cr, Karnataka Rs 1.50 Cr, and the rest of the country minting Rs 17.00 Cr, the film crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark by minting Rs 109.15 Cr. On the fourth day of its release, Vikram had an overall 47.93% Occupancy in the Tamil belt with morning shows holding 33.34%, afternoon shows with 41.63%, evening shows with 55.91% and night shows with 60.85% capacity.

On the other hand, as per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film garnered $1.85 Million at the USA box office while marking the best opening for Kollywood in the UK by minting £399,426.

More about Vikram

Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors including the likes of Kamal Haasan as Vikram, Vijay Sethupathi as Santhanam, Fahadh Faasil as Amar, Arjun Das as Anbu, Harish Uthaman as Adaikalam, Narain as Inspector Bejoy, Chemban Vinod Jose, Hareesh Peradi as Stephen Raj, Shanvi Srivastava, Antony Varghese among others. The trailer of the film was recently screened on the Burj Khalifa and massive crowds gathered as they chanted and cheered in anticipation of the film's release.

