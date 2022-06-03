'Vikram': Lokesh Kanagaraj Pens Emotional Note On Directing Kamal Haasan; 'It's An Honour'

While the fans are rushing to their nearest movie theatres to enjoy Kamal Haasan’s most-awaited film, Vikram, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the film recently penned an emotional note revealing how it was an honour to direct the film. He even extended his gratitude towards Kamal Haasan while adding how it was an honour to have the opportunity to direct him.

Vikram director gets emotional on the release of the film

Lokesh Kanagaraj, writer and director of the Tamil action-thriller movie Vikram, recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a note tagging Kamal Haasan in his tweet. In the note, he confessed how this was the most emotional he ever got before the release of his film and added how it was a surreal experience working with Kamal Haasan. Furthermore, he reflected on the time working together as a team and revealed how they literally shed blood and sweat to entertain everyone. Moreover, Kanagaraj also stated how this film was a gift to Kamal Haasan from a fanboy while adding that he will cherish the moments he spent with him on the sets.

The note read, "This is the most emotional I've ever felt before the release of my film. As I can remember, ever since I was a kid, I loved Ulaganayagan the most. This is a surreal experience for me, that I am directing a film in his honor. I thank all the kind souls who made this possible. It has been 18 months since I started working on Vikram. As a team, we have shed blood and sweat (quite literally) for this film in order to entertain you, our audiences, and to celebrate One Man, the pride of our Nation, Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. It is a great honor to have the opportunity to direct you, sir. This film is a gift to you from a fan boy! I will cherish these moments forever! And to my lovely audience, Vikram is going to be all yours in a few hours. We hope you enjoy it and have an amazing theatre experience! And please do revisit Kaithi before getting into the world of Vikram” (sic)



More on Vikram

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is set to bring stars like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil together on the big screen. The film revolves around two siblings, one being a gangster and the other, a politician. Vikram will also be released in Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi and also features Suriya Sivakumar in a cameo.

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan