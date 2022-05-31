Last Updated:

'Vikram', 'Major' & Other Highly-anticipated South Films To Look Out For In June 2022

The month of June will see promising projects like Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram', Adivi Sesh's 'Major', and 'Ante Sundaraniki', among others, gracing the big screens.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Vikram, Major

With the trailblazing success of films like  RRR, Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2 and more, movie buffs are on the lookout for more content from the South. While the month of May was filled with back-to-back entertaining projects, June 2022 will also see promising projects like Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Adivi Sesh's Major, and Ante Sundaraniki, among others, that will seek to spread their charm at the box office. Take a look: 

Highly anticipated South films to look out for in June 2022

Vikram

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial is set to bring stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together on the big screen. The film revolves around two siblings, one being a gangster and the other, a politician. The duo kidnaps a notable government official and traps him in a prison. The eponymous character then ventures out to save him. It will be released on June 3. 

Major

Adivi Sesh's forthcoming biographical film follows the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the braveheart who saved the lives of many people in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the film also stars Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. It is set to hit theatres on June 3. 

Ante Sundaraniki

Nani and Nazriya Nazim Fahadh starrer romantic comedy will release in theatres on June 10. The Vivek Athreya directorial reportedly chronicles the tale of how the leading duo reunites despite strong opposition from their families. It also stars Naresh, Rohini, and Nadhiya, among others in pivotal roles. 

Virata Parvam

Venu Udugula's period drama stars Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati in pivotal roles and revolves around the Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region back in the 1990s. Also starring Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand, the film is scheduled to release theatrically on June 17. 

Veetla Vishesham

Coming as the Tamil remake of the blockbuster Bollywood film Badhaai Ho, Veetla Vishesham stars RJ Balaji, Sathyaraj, Urvashi, and others, in important roles. It will release on June 17. 

Godse

The Telugu action thriller tars Satyadev Kancharana and Aishwarya Lekshmi in lead roles. Directed by Gopiganesh Pattabhi, the film is produced by C Kalyan under the banner of CK Screens. It will hit theatres on June 17. 

First Published:
