'Vikrant Rona' Makers To Launch Logo At Burj Khalifa, Kichcha Sudeepa Reacts

Director Anup Bhandari took to his Twitter handle to make a big announcement about his upcoming film Vikrant Rona starring Kichcha Sudeepa. He tweeted, "Phantom is now #VikrantRona. World's first movie to reveal Title Logo+180secs sneak peek on Burj Khalifa Jan 31st."

Kichcha Sudeepa shared the tweet and wrote, "31st Jan it issss. #VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa" [sic]

Earlier Sudeepa had tweeted, "Donning the role of #VikranthRona for #Phantom is a new feel. Trying to give a complete newness to the character well-crafted by @anupsbhandari. An approach u Frnzz will enjoy. Team has created an ambience tats fantastic. Its gonna be an awesome shoot for sure."

The Kannada actor had revealed about his return to Phantom sets in August 2020 and how the team had resumed shooting for the same while abiding by all the safety norms. He had shared pictures from the puja ceremony held in Annapoorna studios of Hyderabad where all the crew members were seen wearing face masks and following the guidelines laid down by the government.

Meanwhile, Kichcha Sudeepa will next be seen in the sequel to Kotigobba 2. The action film, Kotigobba 3 will be directed by Shiva Karthik. In addition to Sudeep, Madonna Sebastian, Shraddha Das, Aftab Shivdasani, Nawab Shah, and P. Ravishankar will also star in key roles.

