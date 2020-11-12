Kichcha Sudeepa Shares 'Arishadvarga' Trailer On Social Media Platforms Ahead Of Release

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the release of films in movie theatres and now, with the unlocks happening, life is slowly getting back on track for everybody, which includes the films and filmmakers. With theatres re-opening and films releasing in movie halls, regional filmmakers have also started releasing their films on the big screen. After the Kannada film, Act 1978 which will release on November 20, another Kannada film, Arishadvarga has dropped its trailer today and will be releasing soon in theatres.

Also Read | Will Kichcha Sudeepa Be Cast In Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'?

Kichcha Sudeepa releases Arishadvarga trailer

Phantom star Kichcha Sudeepa released the Arishadvarga trailer today which will release in theatres on 27th November 2020. It will be the second Kannada film to release in theatres after the opening up of the lockdown. Arishadvarga is a film that belongs to the suspense thriller genre and is written and directed by Arvind Kamath. The trailer of the film gives the fans a peek of the investigative thriller.

The plot revolves around the murder of a successful and wealthy Kannada film producer and businessman Manjunath Bhat, which is discovered by a petty thief who enters Manjunath Bhat's house to steal his fortune. The investigation of the crime by a cop with his own code of ethics constitutes the further plot of the film.

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeepa's Heartfelt Post For Varalaxmi As She Debuts As Director In 'Kannamoochi'

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeepa Meets 'simple Grounded Human' Pawan Kalyan, Calls It Wonderful Interaction

Kichcha Sudeepa shared the trailer across social media platforms and wished the team the best for the release. He wrote, "My best wishes to the team of #Arishadvarga. Cheers.”

Arishadvarga cast includes Nanda Gopal, Avinash, Samyukta Hornad, Mahesh Bunda, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande among others. The director of the film is Arvind Kamath and this is his debut directorial. Other crew members include Balaji Manohar as the cinematographer of the film while the music has been given by Udith Haritas.

Also Read | Kichcha Sudeepa’s 'Phantom' Has TV Actor Neetha Ashok As The New Entrant, Watch Teaser

The film has already received critical acclaimation and positive reviews before the release. It was screened at various film festivals last year, in 2019. The movie was an official selection to film festivals like Singapore South Asian International Film Festival 2019, Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival 2019 and Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival 2019.

Also Read | Pawan Kalyan's Upcoming Film Announced: 'Power Star' Set To Play A 'Super Cop'

Image Credits: the_great_sudeepians Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.