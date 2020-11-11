Will Kichcha Sudeepa Be Cast In Telugu Remake Of 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is a Malayalam drama movie which released earlier this year. The film became an instant hit and already has three remakes lined up. The Paliwaan actor, Kichcha Sudeepa is said to be the front runner to fill in Prithviraj Sukumaran’s character in the movie’s Telegu remake.

Kichcha to step into Prithviraj's shoes in Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum?

Prithviraj Sukumaran played the role of Koshy Kurien, an ex-hawaldar officer in the original. The Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake in the Telegu language will be directed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by S Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments. Pawan Kalyan has been finalized to play the role of a police officer named Ayyappan Nair, portrayed by Biju Menon in the original movie.

The plot of the film revolves around the characters Koshy and Ayyappan. The two policemen engage in a battle of egos when their paths cross. The original was directed by Sachy. The Malayam movie produced by Ranjith and P.M.Sasidharan.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, the team thought that Sudeepa could be a perfect fit for the role of Koshy Kurien. They revealed that the actor was pleased with the offer and might just sign up for the project upon getting a bound script and if his character would also offer equal screen time and significance to that of Pawan Kalyan’s. The name of the Telegu remake is yet to be locked in, but apart from Telegu, the film will be remade in Tamil and Hindi as well.

Pawan Kalyan's new movie apart from the Telegu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the actor will soon be seen in Vakeel Saab. The Venu Sriram direction is said to release in December 2020. Other four promising films of the actor are PSPK 27, PSPK 28, PSPK 29 and PSPK 30. These films are set to be launched between 2020 and 2022. PSPK stands for Power Star Pawan Kalyan. These films will each have a different plot and storyline and the names for which will be enclosed later in the year.

Kichcha Sudeepa's new movie which was said to release on November 14, 2020, is Phantom. The film's release has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic situations but the production has resumed in a Hyderbad studio. The Anup Bhandari direction is a film that has kept the audience guessing as to what the film's storyline is going to be like. The first looks were revealed on the actors Instagram page. See here

