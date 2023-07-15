Virunnu First Poster: Arjun Sarja, Nikki Galrani Tease Mystery Crime Thriller

Arjun Sarja is all set to make his comeback in the Malayalam film industry with the film Virunnu. Helmed by Kannan Thamarakkulam, the film also stars Gireesh Neyyar and Nikki Galrani in pivotal roles. On Friday, the makers unveiled the first look poster of the film.

2 things you need to know

The actor earlier starred in three Malayalam films - Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, Jack & Daniel, and Vandae Maatharam.

Virunnu will be produced by Gireesh Neyyar.

Virunnu's first look poster unveiled

On July 15, the makers of Virunnu shared the first-look poster on its official Instagram page. The poster features Arjun Sarja in the backdrop of a symbol of the Illuminati and the film's supporting cast. The film is touted to be a mystery crime thriller. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Here is the first look poster of Virunnu Movie."

(A poster of Virunnu | Image: Virunnumalayalam movie/Instagram)

"Super excited to share the first look poster of #Virunnu. Need all your prayers and support. Equally elated to work with the groundbreaking filmmaker, Kannan Thamarakkulam and the incredible cast and crew," the caption continued.

All you need to know about Virunnu

Apart from Arjun Sarja, Gireesh Neyyar and Aju Varghese, Virunnu also stars Aju Varghese, Mukesh, Asha Sharath and Priyanka Sreelakshmi in pivotal roles. Although the makers have kept the film's plot underwraps, it is speculated that the film is an action drama with several suspense elements.

What's next for Arjun Sarjia?

Currently, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Trisha, Sanjay Dutt and Gautham Vasudev Menon in pivotal roles. Produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar under the banner Seven Screen Studio, the Telugu action-thriller is slated to hit the theatres on October 19.