Vishal Kickstarts Production Of His Third Film With Hari, Shares Poster

It was reported earlier that Tamil actor Vishal is working with director Hari once again on an action film. The two first collaborated on Thaamirabharani (2007), which eventually became a blockbuster and stayed in Tamil Nadu theatres for more than 150 days. Vishal’s second film with the director was Poojai (2014), which ended up making Rs 45 crore with a budget of Rs 25 crore. Now, the duo has returned after more than 9 years to collaborate once again.

3 things you need to know:

Vishal’s next is tentatively titled Vishal 34.

The film is said to be a big-budget action drama.

This is the 17th film of Hari’s directorial run.

Vishal announces hat-trick film with Hari

Taking to Twitter, the Singam actor wrote, “Delighted & pumped up to be part of this.” He added that it’s the third collaboration between him and the director. Vishal said that he hopes for the collaboration to have the same magic as they did before, and make their third film “a special treat for audiences worldwide.” He concluded, “Vishal 34 - Shoot from today!” The shoot for Vishal 34 is currently underway in Chennai.

(A poster for Vishal 34 | Image: VishalKOfficial/Twitter)

The Mark Antony actor also revealed the artwork for Vishal 34. The English poster featured grey colour while the Tamil poster featured a sepia tone. In both posters, the actor stared at a stethoscope and a blood-stained sickle. This hints that the film is possibly going to have a thriller element to it.

Devi Sri Prasad joins Vishal 34

The music composer Devi Sri Prasad has also joined the crew for Vishal 34. He has worked with Hari for titles such as Singam, Singam 2, Saami Square, Aaru and Venghai. Vishal 34 will be the first complete collaboration between the actor and the composer. Previously, Devi made a cameo in Vishal’s 2011 film Vedi.