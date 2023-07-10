Vishal Dubs For Pan-India Film Mark Antony, Shares Video

Tamil star Vishal, who was last seen in Laththi, has begun with the dubbing of his upcoming film Mark Antony. Helmed by Adhik Ravichandran, it is touted to be a science fiction gangster drama. The movie will reportedly release in five languages.

2 things you need to know

The film also stars SJ Suryah in a pivotal role.

The music is being composed by National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar.

The trailer was released in April.

Is Mark Antony eyeing Ganesh Chaturthi release?

The actor has begun with the dubbing for his upcoming film Mark Antony. A video of the actor has been released on YouTube that shows him arriving at the dubbing studio. It also features some inside glimpses of the dubbing session along with director Adhik Ravichandran.

It was also re-confirmed that makers are planning to release the film on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, which falls on September 19.

Mark Antony's trailer promises time-travel

In April, makers unveiled the trailer of the Vishal starrer, which is touted to be as a pan-Indian project. The trailer is set in the 80s and the current period. The characters travel through time with a gadget. Seeing the video, it promises a roller-coaster ride in the action thriller.

The movie will be released in fivel languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Apart from Vishal and SJ Surya, the film also stars Ritu Varma, Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Abhinaya, Redin Kingsley, Y. G. Mahendran and others in pivotal roles.

In the film, SJ Surya will reportedly play the antagonist. The makers are expected to release the first song of the film soon.