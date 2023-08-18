Vishal Reveals He Got Possessed On The Sets Of Mark Antony: It Was A Very Bad Experience

Vishal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mark Antony. The film, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will see Vishal in a double role -- Mark (son) and Antony (father). Recently, speaking to DNA, the actor opened up on an incident where he felt possessed.

Mark Antony also stars S. J. Suryah, Ritu Varma, and Selvaraghavan, among others.

The film is slated to release on September 15.

Vishal opens up on the horrific four minutes

Speaking to DNA, the actor opened up on the horrific 4 minutes he doesn't want to talk about. He recalled when he was shooting for the film on the fourth day, one of the crew members came and told him that they found a bunch of hair in the meal. On hearing this, he called the in-charge of the mess to address the issue. However, what happened after the in-charge spoke to him, he doesn't remember anything.

(A poster of Mark Antony | Image: Instagram)

After four minutes, the actor found himself being held by the director and stunt director. "I came back to my senses and asked ‘What happened’. They said 'We will tell you later.' I said ‘Tell me, I know something happened.’ I was blank, my hands were aching. There was a big silence, I knew something happened."

'It was a very bad experience,' says Vishal

After the shoot, the director told Vishal what happened in those four minutes. He revealed that the actor was something else and was about to hit the mess in-charge. "Everyone was shocked and in fear because you were not you at all at that point in time," the director told Vishal.

Speaking about the experience, the actor said, "I took that experience back home and I didn’t want to say it again. But yes, it was a very bad experience."