Vishnu Vishal Misses Son Aryan During Lockdown, Pens Emotional Note

Vishnu Vishal of Raatchasan fame seems to be emotionally affected by the lockdown extension. On Thursday, the actor shared a picture of his son Aryan on his social media handle. He also posted a short message, where he revealed that he misses spending time with his child, who is reported to be with his ex-wife Rajini. Vishnu Vishal also wished for the lockdown to end soon.

Check out Vishnu Vishal's post:

Waiting to meet my son #Aryan once things get better...🙏Lets pray for humanity..

This is him during lockdown...stayin at home #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/VL3wthy96q — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) April 16, 2020

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet Is A Thought-provoking Insight Into The Coronavirus Crisis

Vishnu Vishal married Rajini Natraj, daughter of actor K.Natraj, in 2011. They welcomed their firstborn in 2017, however, due to undisclosed problems, the two separated in 2018. In an old interview, Vishnu Vishal termed his post-divorce traumatic phase, for which the actor was missing from the limelight for the past two years.

He will be making a comeback with Prabhu Solomon's Kadan. The movie, starring Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal, and Zoya Hussain, is reported to throw light on issues like animal abuse, among others. The multi-lingual was slated to hit the screens in April, however, due to the lockdown, the makers had to postpone the release of the film.

Also Read | Important For Artistes To Make People Aware: Rapper Naezy On Coronavirus

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Lauds Kerala For Least Number Of Coronavirus Cases In India

The first look poster of Vishnu Vishal's upcoming movie with Murali Karthick was recently released. The movie, titled Mohandas, is reportedly based on a real-life incident. The poster released on Monday seems to have caught the attention of the moviegoers.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Films To Watch On Amazon Prime During Coronavirus Lockdown

Besides the upcomer, Vishnu Vishal has a slew of movies in the pipeline. He has S.P. Karthi's Indru Netru Naalai 2, Manu Anand's FIR - Faizal Ibrahim Rais, and an untitled movie scripted by Vijay Sethupathi. All of which are expected to hit the screen in the year ahead.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.