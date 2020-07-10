Vishwak Sen Of 'Hit' Fame Approached For Prominent Role In 'Kappela' Telugu Remake?

Vishwak Sen, last seen in Hit: The First Case, is reportedly approached by the makers of Kappela Telugu remake to play a pivotal role in the forthcoming movie. According to a source from an online portal, the makers recently approached Vishwak, and their discussion is at a very nascent stage. The source further adds that Vishwak has heard the script and is yet to give a green signal.

The Telugu remake was announced by the makers of Kappela on July 3, 2020. In a social media post, Vishnu Venu, the producer of Kappela, revealed that the movie's Telugu remake rights are bought by Sithara Entertainments, who produced films like Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Jersey, among others. He wrote: "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in Telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more). Expressing our sincere thanks to all well wishers for making our small movie a grand success!" (sic)

Vishwak Sen offered the role of Roy?

According to reports, Vishwak Sen is offered the role of Roy, which was essayed by Sreenath Bhasi in the original. Roy is a short-tempered young man who meets the protagonist at a crucial juncture of her life. Kappela, starring Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead, hit the marquee in March.

However, due to the lockdown, the movie was out of the theatres soon. Recently, Kappela premiered on Netflix and is receiving love from all quarters. Interestingly, Vishwak Sen's Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi director Tharun Bhascker was all praises for Kappela.

Kappela narrates the chilling tale of a village girl, who falls in love with a man who disguises himself as an autorickshaw driver. Kappela is written and directed by Muhammad Musthafa. Meanwhile, Sushin Shyam of Virus (2019) and Kumbalangi Nights (2019) fame has composed the music. Kappela is produced by Vishnu Venu under his production Kadhaas Untold.

Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen after the success of Hit: The First Case is preparing for the sequel of the crime-thriller. The forthcoming movie is tentatively titled Hit 2. Besides the upcomer, Vishwak Sen also has Paagal in the pipeline.

