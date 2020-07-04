'Bigg Boss Telugu' Fame Ravi Krishna Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

The number of COVID-19 cases in India is still on the rise even after several months of lockdown. Recently, actor and Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 contestant Ravi Krishna took to social media to reveal that he had tested positive for Coronavirus. He shared a lengthy post on his Instagram page where he discussed his current status and how he is dealing with the news of being COVID-19 positive.

Taking to social media, Ravi Krishna stated that he wanted to share the news that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he was in self-isolation for the past three days. Ravi Krishna also revealed that as of now, he was asymptomatic. Ravi Krishna added that he did not care where he got it from. However, he asked everyone he has been in contact with to get themselves tested for the virus.

Further, Ravi Krishna also asked his fans to not discriminate against those who have been infected. He asked his fans to let him stay in good mental health, away from the negativity. Fans of the actor flooded the comments with well-wishes. Most fans hoped that he would recover as soon as possible and thanked him for all the times he kept them entertained.

Later, in an interview with a news portal, Ravi Krishna revealed that he got his reports last night, but he had been under self-isolation ever since his co-star Navya tested positive. He also reiterated that he had no symptoms so far. Talking about his medication, Ravi Krishna revealed that he was prescribed Vitamin C, Zinc and multivitamin and some other medicines if he had symptoms.

He further discussed how he felt after learning that he was COVID-19 positive. Ravi Krishna stated that he went blank when he was first informed that he was positive. However, after seeing Navya, he chose to be strong too.

Ravi added that he had seen Navya break down on the sets after she learnt her test result. People who had hugged her a few moments ago started to move back out of concern. Ravi mentioned that it was quite shocking for Navya. The Telugu TV actor then added that he and the producers tried to be with her because this was the moment the had to stand by her side.

