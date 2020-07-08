'Kappela' Telugu Remake: Anna Ben To Reprise Her Role In The Film?

Anna Ben of Kumbalangi Nights and Helen fame is likely to reprise her part in the Telugu remake of her movie Kappela, claims a media report published on Tuesday. The media report also claims that the makers are considering approaching Anna Ben soon. If Anna Ben gives her nod, Kappela Telugu remake will mark her Tollywood debut.

Kappela, a Malayalam-language movie, originally had Anna Ben, Roshan Mathew, and Sreenath Bhasi in the lead. Kappela marked the directorial debut of popular Malayalam actor Muhammad Musthafa. Kappela's Telugu remake was announced early this week by the producer of the film on his social media.

He wrote, "Announcing a happy news! Kappela is to be remade in Telugu by Sithara Entertainments (Producers of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, Jersey Movie, and many more)," (sic) in a social media post. Kappela's producer also expressed gratitude towards and audience, and said, "Sincere thanks for making our small movie a grand success!" (sic)

Check out the post:

Kappela narrates the chilling tale of a village girl, who falls in love with a man who despises as an autorickshaw driver. Kappela released in early March was soon out of theatres because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Anna Ben starrer recently premiered on Netflix and garnered praises from all quarters.

Kappela is written and directed by Muhammad Musthafa. Meanwhile, Sushin Shyam of Virus (2019) and Kumbalangi Nights (2019) fame has composed the music. Kappela is produced by Vishnu Venu under his production Kadhaas Untold.

Anna Ben's career

Anna Ben is the elder daughter of popular screenwriter Benny P. Nayarambalam. Anna Ben made her silver screen debut with Madhu C. Narayanan's Kumbalangi Nights. The movie, starring Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam, Fahadh Faasil, Anna Ben, and Grace Anthony in the lead, narrates the tale of three brothers, whose trials and tribunals form the crux of the film. The Anna Ben starrer received positive reviews and was one of the highest grossers of last year.

After Kumbalangi Nights, Anna Ben was seen in Helen. The survival drama also marked the Mollywood debut of Mathukutty Xavier. The Anna Ben starrer received positive reviews for its gripping narrative and its performances. Anna Ben, last seen in Kappela, has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Presently, Anna Ben is with her family in Kerala.

