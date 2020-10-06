Sandalwood Drug Probe: Bengaluru CCB Raids Ricky Rai - Alleged Aide Of Aditya Alva

Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru continues its raids in connection with the drugs racket. CCB obtained a search warrant from the court to raid Ricky Rai's residence. Ricky Rai is the son of former underworld don and founder of pro-Kannada organization 'Jai Karnataka' Muthappa Rai.

Sources from the CCB told Republic TV that Ricky Rai was a close aide of accused persons Vaibhav Jain and Aditya Alva. He was seen organising parties with them in his residence at Ramnagara. He was also allegedly helping Aditya Alva, who is now absconding from the CCB radar.

Talking to the media, Joint Commissioner of Central Crime Branch Sandeep Patil said, "Search warrant was obtained against Ricky Rai's residence on the information that Ricky Rai was giving shelter and support to few absconding accused in the drugs racket. During the search, we also found out a few important things. We are currently searching for the Sadashivnagar residence. Rai is taken now to Ramnagara residence to continue the search."

After concluding the search at Rai's Sadashivnagar residence, police have taken Rai in their vehicle to Ramnagara. He will subsequently be taken to the CCB for questioning.

