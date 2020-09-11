Sandalwood Drug Case: Police Custody Of Actors Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani Extended

Kannada film actress Sanjjana Galrani along with her mother were detained on Tuesday by the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police case. In the latest development, the police custody of Sanjana Galrani, along with Kannada actors Ragini Dwivedi, Ravishankar, Rahul, Niyaz, and Loum Pepper Samba — has been extended till 14th September, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint CP-Crime on Bengaluru drug case.

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch probing the drug menace in the Kannada film industry and alleged involvement of other bigwigs, has asked businessman Prashanth Sambargi to appear before it and share the information he has, CCB sources said on Friday.

Rahul Dev refutes consuming drugs; claims that he is a 'teetotaler'

Police custody of Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, Sanjjana Galrani, Ravishankar, Rahul, Niyaz and Loum Pepper samba has been extended till 14th September: Sandeep Patil, Joint CP-Crime on Bengaluru drug case#Karnataka — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2020

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. As per the CCB, one Niyaz has also been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe. Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry.

Sandalwood Drug scandal: Why the Kannada film industry is under scanner, what we know

Filmmaker alleges drug menace in industry

The drug racket prevalent in the Kannada film industry - 'Sandalwood' came to light when deceased journalist Gauri Lankesh's brother - Indrajit Lankesh exposed the involvement of certain actors in the drug menace. The filmmaker, in interviews to media channels over the death of Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja had claimed that young budding actors widely consume banned substances in the industry. He named two actresses who were allegedly not being interrogated due to their supposed political connections.

(With agency inputs)