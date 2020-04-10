Movierulz And Tamilrockers Leak Walter Full Movie Online For Download

Movierulz and Tamilrockers are popular piracy site on the net. These sites allow users to download an entire upcoming film in HD quality. This time around the latest victim to fall prey to the menace of these notorious sites is the Tamil language movie titled Walter. Helmed by filmmaker Anbu, Walter is counted amidst the much-anticipated Tamil movies of 2020. The release date of the action pact drama film is March 13, 2020.

Movierulz and Tamilrockers leak Tamil Film 'Walter' Online

As per reports, Movierulz and Tamilrocker have leaked Walter full movie online on the day of its release. This Tamilrockers and Movierulz leak is not the first of its kind. Previously, the illegal piracy sites have leaked some of the biggest films in the industry. The list includes Hollywood flicks like Fantasy Island, My Spy or Hindi films like Baaghi 3, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Thappad etc. But it is a fact that Tamilrockers and Movierulz leak maximum number of South Indian movies in distinct languages.

Such instances of film piracy massively hamper the buzz and anticipation around the film. Furthermore, it also leads to financial losses to the makers of the film. As of now, Walter full movie download is attainable so people might prefer the Tamilrockers download than to spend money and watch the film in a movie theatre.

Watch Trailer here

Walter is produced by 11:11 Prabhu Thilaak Productions, starring the celebrated actor Sibi Sathyaraj in the lead role. The star cast of Walter includes Shirin, Samuthirakani, and Natty. The film will give you a complete Singham, Dabangg, and Simmba vibe. It revolves around the life of an IPS officer played by Sibi Sathyaraj, who tries to solve a case related to the increasing number of kids missing in Tamil Nadu. The trailer of the film looks very engaging, with the right amount of action and drama involved.

Irrespective of several complaints against Tamilrockers and Movierulz for indulging into film piracy, the piracy sites have not stopped from leaking unreleased and latest movies online for free. In fact, Movierulz and Tamilrockers are banned by the Madras High court, yet cyber cell hasn't managed to curb the piracy issue.

