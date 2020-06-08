R Madhavan's Son Adorably Grooms Their Dog While The Pet Enjoys A Belly Rub; Watch

R Madhavan has been making the most of his time amid the Coronavirus lockdown. He often shares pictures and videos with his family on his social media. He recently shared an adorable video where his son is seen grooming their dog while the pet enjoys the belly rub.

Watch adorable video of R Madhavan's son grooming his pet dog

In the video, R Madhavan's son is seen lying under the dog as he combs his hair and the dog is calmly standing and getting pampered. Madhavan wrote in the caption, "When you take the job of brushing your dog a little too seriously. Crazy dog and master.😆😆😆😆❤️❤️❤️". [sic]

As soon as Madhavan posted the video, the comments section started buzzing with reactions from fans. Some asked for the dog's breed while some praised R Madhavan's son. Many fans dropped heart emojis and called it cute to express their love for the video.

R Madhavan also celebrated 21 years of his marriage with Sarita Birje on Sunday. He shared an adorable selfie with his wife and penned down a sweet post for her. He wrote in the caption, "When every thing I want to think and say about how fortunate I am to have you as my soulmate, is inadequate Sarita. ❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy Anniversary my L❤️VE. I can’t thank god enough". [sic]

On the work front, R Madhavan will be seen next in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which is based on the life of ISRO Scientist Nambi Narayanan. He was falsely accused of being a spy and was arrested in 1994. Though he is now free, the scientist is still fighting for justice against the police officers who set him up.

R Madhavan will also be seen in a thriller drama titled Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the film also stars Anushka Shetty and Michael Madsen. The film follows the story of an artist with speech impairment and a famous musician and how they come together. Everything that happens after they meet forms the basis of the film's story.

He will also be seen in multiple other projects for the year 2020. Madhavan has been roped in for Chanda Mama Door Ke, Maara, and Gramophone. The actor has also announced three other projects that include Dahi Cheeni, Amriki Pandit, and Sanam Yeh Wada Raha.

