R Madhavan Shares Throwback Pic With Wife Sunita, Says 'I Knew Then, What We Know Now'

R Madhavan, who first graced the big screen in 1996 with Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin, has time and again delivered a wide range of successful films throughout his illustrious career. Apart from impressing masses with his stellar performances, the actor also garnered appreciation for his social media presence, as he keeps his social media accounts updated with family pictures and work announcements. Recently, R Madhavan shared a priceless throwback picture with wife Sarita Birje from the time when they had just started dating.

Recently, R Madhavan took to his official Instagram handle to share a throwback picture on Instagram, in which the actor can be seen cutely hugging Sarita from behind. While R Madhavan is seen in a loose orange sleeveless banyan, Sarita Birje is seen flashing a big smile, as she poses in a printed mechanic suit, flaunting her curly hair. With the picture shared on Instagram stories, Madhavan wrote "I knew then... What we know now." Take a look at the picture shared:

Madhavan on the professional front

Madhavan is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up for the year. Currently, Madhavan will be seen in the much-anticipated film, Silence, with Anushka Shetty and Michael Madsen. Helmed by Hemant Madhukar, Silence follows the story of Sakshi, who is an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician, as they come together and what transpires into a beautiful story. The actor also has Chanda Mama Door Ke and Sanam Yeh Wada Raha in his kitty.

