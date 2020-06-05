R Madhavan Shares His Thoughts On 'quarantine Birthday' Wishes; Says, 'I Was Overwhelmed'

Bollywood actor R Madhavan celebrated his 50th birthday earlier this month. In an interview with a leading daily, he shared how his birthday was a roller coaster ride for him as he did not expect so many calls. He also revealed that three days after his birthday, he is yet to respond to 800 messages.

R Madhavan said that he thought it would be a quiet birthday during his lockdown. However, to his surprise, he was overwhelmed with all the birthday wishes. He added that it has been a huge emotional roller coaster ride for him but in a positive way. Furthermore, R Madhavan mentioned that he has never experienced such a collective surge of love before. Adding to that, he said that the biggest surprise was the 90-minute video put together by his wife Sarita and son Vedant. He added that it simply left him inundated. He mentioned that he couldn’t have asked for more.

On his birthday, R Madhavan shared a video of him with his birthday cake. He said, “Hello, vanakkam, Sat Sri Akal! Good evening! This is the first time that I am going live.” R Madhavan added that more than him his friends wanted to celebrate his birthday. He revealed that he was worried and felt bad that he won’t be able to celebrate his birthday because of lockdown, though it was his 50th birthday. He also talked in Tamil and English during the half-an-hour long live chat.

On the professional front R Madhavan

Madhavan was recently seen in the web series Breathe. The actor would be seen in the upcoming movie Nishabdham. Directed by Hemant Madhukar, the movie features R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty in lead roles. Nishabdham is the story of Sakshi, an artist with speech impairment and Anthony who is a celebrity musician. The story focuses on how the two come together and what transpires from there is what forms the crux of this beautiful story.

Apart from this, R Madhavan would be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Madhavan plays the role of Nambi Narayanan in the movie. The story primarily revolves around how, after becoming one of the most acclaimed scientists at ISRO, Narayanan was accused and jailed for 50 days on espionage charges. The former scientist has been freed of all charges by the Supreme court and CBI and also awarded compensation.

