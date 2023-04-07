Allu Arjun Birthday: Bunny To Icon Star, Story Behind Pushpa 2 Star's Nicknames

Allu Arjun will turn an year older on April 8. The Telugu star has gathered a massive fan following and loyal base of followers for across his over 2-decade-long career. Fans love to refer him by nicknames, which also shows their love for him. Allu Arjun is popularly also referred to as Bunny, Icon Star and Stylish Star. Let's find out how he got these names.

Allu Arjun as 'Bunny'



Very few people know that Bunny is actually Allu Arjun's childhood name. Allu Arjun was lovingly addressed as Bunny by family members and close friends through the formative years of his life. Only when he enrolled in school, his father Allu Aravind realised that a slightly more formal name was to be used for professional documentation. That is when the name Allu Arjun was christened. Allu Arjun had always been addressed as Bunny by near and dear ones but the release of VV Vinayak directorial Bunny (2005) cemented this name as an identifier for Allu Arjun.

Abbabba🔥🔥 aa vibe, aa energy, aa madness 🥵🥵. Bunny boy live wire la untaadu ee movie lo. Aa energy asalu 🤙🤙🤙🤙. #desamudurucelebrations #desamuduru Allu arjun🤩 Thank you puri for such a memorable film. pic.twitter.com/3fA7CjjTrd — AkhileshK (@Akhil1729k) April 6, 2023

Allu Arjun's journey from 'Stylish Star' to 'Icon Star'

The actor had been earlier referred to as Stylish Star for his suave fashion choices. His nickname of Icon Star is actually a conscious rebranding of sorts for the actor's image, put in to motion by the team of Pushpa. Allu Arjun was previously also called Stylish Star - however, director Sukumar was of the opinion that with Pushpa, in which Allu Arjun plays the earthy and rustic titular role, the tag of Stylish Star was not relevant anymore.

The vision for this essential rebranding from Stylish Star to Icon Star, was also decided upon to encompass the larger-than-life persona which Allu Arjun is known for. The logic behind the tag of Icon Star was simply Allu Arjun's Midas touch. Director Sukumar was of the opinion that everything Allu Arjun does becomes iconic, thus, the tag would be perfect for him.

Allu Arjun is currently gearing up for Pushpa 2. He will return to the pan-India franchise to reprise his titular role as Rashmika Mandanna accompanies him once again to play Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil will also play a pivotal role in the film.