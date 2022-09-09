When Queen Elizabeth II Met Kamal Haasan On 'Marudhanayagam' Sets; See Pics

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. The UK Queen, who ruled the country for more than 70 years after ascending to the throne in 1952, is being remembered by several notable personalities across the globe.

The late monarch once visited the sets of Kamal Haasan's ambition project Marudhanayagam, which was an Rs 85-crore historical venture based on the life of Marudhanayagam, who participated in India's freedom struggle. Queen Elizabeth II attended the movie's launch event at MGR Film City on October 16, 1997, and also watched a short battle scene.

When Queen Elizabeth II visited sets of Kamal Haasan's Marudhanayagam

According to reports, the late monarch sat through the battle scene, which was lone mounted on a budget of Rs 1.5 crore. She spent time with the Indian superstar, his then wife Sarika as well as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. However, Marudhanayagam, which was also directed and produced by Haasan, failed to see the light of the day. Take a look at the throwback pictures from sets.

#60PathBreakingYrsOfKamal



Queen Elizabeth II launched

Kamal Haasan Dream Project Marudhanayagam ! pic.twitter.com/j7XDCy7Rnj — KamalHaasan - KamalismForever (@KamalismForever) August 11, 2019

In his tribute to the Queen, Kamal Haasan recalled his interaction with the late British Royal and further sent condolences to the people of England.

Buckingham Palace released an official statement following the Queen's demise. It read “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KAMALMOVIETIME)