Where To Watch 'The Great Indian Kitchen'? Here's How To Stream Jeo Directorial Online

The Great Indian Kitchen narrates the story of a woman who tries to be a submissive wife and daughter-in-law that her in-laws and husband expect her to be. The film was released on January 15, 2021. This Malayalam film stars Nimisha Sajayan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Jeo Baby.

Where to watch The Great Indian Kitchen?

Are you wondering where to watch The Great Indian Kitchen? The film was released directly on a popular Malayalam OTT platform called NeeStream. Several mainstream OTT platforms rejected The Great Indian Kitchen streaming. Some of the platforms that rejected include Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and several television channels. The main reason why they did not want to show the film was because of the sensitive Sabarimala issue that was there in the film.

Currently, NeeStream is the only place for the audiences to watch The Great Indian Kitchen online. A report published in binged.com revealed the reasons Amazon Prime Video and Netflix gave for rejecting the film to stream on their platforms. While Netflix reportedly did not even watch the film, Amazon Prime Video stated that it did not fit their criteria. When asked about the reason why the film did not fit the criteria, the streaming giant did not state any reason.

The Great Indian Kitchen rating

The Great Indian Kitchen received a high rating of 8.4/10 on IMDb. The film is about the patriarchal society in India. The director unabashedly shows with this film how religion is a sidekick to promote patriarchy in Indian households. The film is in Malayalam but one look at the title will make you understand that patriarchy has no borders. The characters have not been assigned names in the film. This makes it relatable to the audiences watching the film.

Spoilers

Many films show that women buy into a patriarchal system and perpetuate it. But in this film, we witness a range of women from those who are rebels, who support patriarchy, and those who are the victims of this system. Female solidarity has been shown in this film, which makes it class apart.

Jeo Baby’s film tells a simple story that is found in every nook and corner of India. It is a reflection of our daily lives.

